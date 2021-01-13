Pikchr

Pikchr (pronounced "picture") is a PIC-like markup language for diagrams in technical documentation. Pikchr is designed to be embedded in fenced code blocks of Markdown or similar mechanisms of other documentation markup languages.

For example, the diagram:

Markdown Source Markdown Formatter (markdown.c) HTML+SVG Output Pikchr Formatter (pikchr.c) 
arrow right 200% "Markdown" "Source"
box rad 10px "Markdown" "Formatter" "(markdown.c)" fit
arrow right 200% "HTML+SVG" "Output"
arrow <-> down 70% from last box.s
box same "Pikchr" "Formatter" "(pikchr.c)" fit

Is generated by 7 lines of Markdown:

   ``` pikchr
   arrow right 200% "Markdown" "Source"
   box rad 10px "Markdown" "Formatter" "(markdown.c)" fit
   arrow right 200% "HTML+SVG" "Output"
   arrow <-> down 70% from last box.s
   box same "Pikchr" "Formatter" "(pikchr.c)" fit
   ```

Pikchr diagrams can appear in:

Pikchr diagrams are easy to generate. The language is simple. There is lots of documentation and examples on-line (links below). Anyone who is comfortable using Markdown should be able to pick up Pikchr with minimal extra effort.

Pikchr is safe for use in internet-facing applications. Hostile Pikchr scripts cause no harm (apart from generating ugly diagrams).

Demos

Pikchr Documentation

Copies Of Historical PIC Documentation

Source-Code License: 0-clause BSD

The Pikchr source code is a self-contained original work. It has no external dependencies apart from the standard C library and does not use code taken from the internet or other external sources. All of the Pikchr source code is released under a zero-clause BSD license. After being processed using Lemon, the Pikchr source code is a single file of C89 named "pikchr.c". These features are designed to make Pikchr easy to integrate into other systems.

