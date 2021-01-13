Pikchr (pronounced "picture") is a PIC-like markup language for diagrams in technical documentation. Pikchr is designed to be embedded in fenced code blocks of Markdown or similar mechanisms of other documentation markup languages.

For example, the diagram:

Markdown Source Markdown Formatter (markdown.c) HTML+SVG Output Pikchr Formatter (pikchr.c) arrow right 200% "Markdown" "Source" box rad 10px "Markdown" "Formatter" "(markdown.c)" fit arrow right 200% "HTML+SVG" "Output" arrow <-> down 70% from last box.s box same "Pikchr" "Formatter" "(pikchr.c)" fit

Is generated by 7 lines of Markdown:

``` pikchr arrow right 200% "Markdown" "Source" box rad 10px "Markdown" "Formatter" "(markdown.c)" fit arrow right 200% "HTML+SVG" "Output" arrow <-> down 70% from last box.s box same "Pikchr" "Formatter" "(pikchr.c)" fit ```

Pikchr diagrams can appear in:

Documentation

Wiki pages

Tickets and bug reports

Forum posts

Check-in comments

Anywhere else that Markdown or similar markup languages are used

Pikchr diagrams are easy to generate. The language is simple. There is lots of documentation and examples on-line (links below). Anyone who is comfortable using Markdown should be able to pick up Pikchr with minimal extra effort.

Pikchr is safe for use in internet-facing applications. Hostile Pikchr scripts cause no harm (apart from generating ugly diagrams).

Demos

Pikchr Documentation

Copies Of Historical PIC Documentation

Source-Code License: 0-clause BSD